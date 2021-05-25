Emily Blunt says John Krasinski was ambitious, confident about ‘A Quiet Place’ sequel

CHICAGO — Last year, “A Quiet Place Part II” was put on hold amid the pandemic. Now, the movie is finally opening and WGN’s Dean Richards shares his interview with Emily Blunt.

The movie is a sequel to the popular sci-fi original from 2018 where the world has been overtaken by blind creatures with highly sensitive hearing who can destroy people when they hear the slightest sound.

John Krasinski, known as Jim from “The Office” returns as director. His wife, Emily Blunt, returns to star in the nail biter.

She said Krasinski was incredibly ambitious about what he wanted out of the film and that he went into the project with high levels of confidence.



“A Quiet Place Part II” opens Friday in theaters.