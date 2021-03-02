Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall discuss the long awaited “Coming 2 America’ movie

CHICAGO — The long awaited sequel to the 1988 classic “Coming to America” is dropping this week and WGN’s Dean Richards spoke to both Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall about the long awaited film.

In “Coming 2 America” Prince Akeem, played by Murphy, learns that he has a son who was born just after his last visit to America.

But why the long wait in making the sequel? Both of the stars chatted with Dean on a Zoom call about the movie.

“Out of all the movies I have done, this movie has made its way into the culture,” Murphy said. “It’s a cult movie. It has a cult following.”

Hall said the process to get into hair and makeup is time consuming. The witch doctor costume took six hours for the makeup and two hours to take off.

“Coming 2 America” will be on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.