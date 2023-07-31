CHICAGO — Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran was in Chicago over the weekend — and made a stop at one the city’s most iconic hot dog stands.

Before his concert at Soldier Field, Sheeran went over to the Wiener’s Circle in Lincoln Park to serve up some food — with a side order of f-bombs from the restaurant’s employees.

A choatic video posted by the restaurant’s social account shows Sheeran handing out Chicago-style hot dogs as employees curse and shout around him.

“Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly,” the hot dog stand tweeted.

The Wiener’s Circle is known to Chicagoans for its rude workers who curse and yell profanities at customers.

Sheeran’s Chicago concert on Satuday night reportedly broke an attendance record at Soldier FIeld with a total of 73,000 people — making it the most attended concert of all-time at the stadium.