In a new interview, Chicago-native Dwyane Wade gave a shoutout to The Bozo Show.

The former NBA champion was discussing his new show on TBS — The Cube.

“I grew up in Chicago with The Bozo Show [on WGN] and I used to watch it before I went to school. I wanted to be on that show because, all you had to do was throw these balls in this bucket and you can change your family’s life?” he told ebony.com.