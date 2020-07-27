Donnie Wahlberg talks to WGN’s Dean Richards ahead of St. Charles Wahlburgers opening

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Actor and pop singer Donnie Wahlberg joined WGN’s Dean Richards in St. Charles Monday morning, ahead of the opening of his new Wahlburgers restaurant.

The burger chain — which was also a reality TV show on A&E — started in Hingham, Massachusetts, a town just outside of the Boston area. Wahlburgers currently has more than 29 locations in the US and Canada. It is owned by chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with his brothers, Mark and Donnie.

The St. Charles Wahlburgers officially opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 855 South Randall Road.