Director Peter Jackson talks much anticipated documentary ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

The long awaited documentary “The Beatles: Get Back”, a three-day, six-hour series, will be released Thanksgiving day.

The series was compiled from over 55 hours of forgotten footage that was shot in 1969 for a film on the making of their “Let It Be” album.

It’s a honest look at the band’s final days, and also included their final performance together at the rooftop concert at Apple Records in London.

The documentary was put together by three-time Oscar winner Peter Jackson, who directed “Lord Of The Rings” trilogy.

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards sat down with Jackson for a one-on-one interview.

