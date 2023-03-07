CHICAGO – One of country music’s most popular artists over the last two decades is making another stop in the Chicago area in 2023.

This week, Dierks Bentley announced that his “Gravel & Gold Tour” will feature a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Saturday, July 8. He’ll appear with fellow country artists Jordan Davis and Tyler Braden.

Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. central time for those who have registered on Bentley’s website. General public ticket sales start on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. central time.

Tinley Park will be one of the 28 cities that are featured on the tourn and the second in the State of Illinois. On June 4, he’ll play at the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, which is near St. Louis.

It beings on June 1 in Toronto and will run through the end of August, with the last performance coming on August 26 in Auburn, Washington.

Bentley’s tour is named after his latest solo album “Gravel and Gold.”

Here are the other stops on the tour in 2023.

June 1 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

June 2 – Detroit – Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 3 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

June 4 – Madison, IL – NASCAR Cup Series Race

June 16 – Raleigh – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 17 – Charlotte – PNC Music Pavilion

June 22- Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

June 24 – Pittsburgh – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 8 – Tinley Park – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 9 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 13 – Jacksonville – Daily’s Place

July 14 – Tampa – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 – West Palm Beach – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

July 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 3 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino

August 4 – Lake Tahoe – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

August 10 – Boise – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 11 – Salt Lake City – USANA Amphitheatre

August 12 – Albuquerque – Isleta Amphitheater

August 17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 18 – San Diego – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 19 – Palm Springs – Acrisure Arena

August 24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre