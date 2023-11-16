NEW YORK — Music and entertainment mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, over years of sexual and physical abuse, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The New York Times reports that the lawsuit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, alleges that Combs began a pattern of abusive behavior with Cassie shortly after the two met when she was just 19.

The pair dated on and off for years before breaking up in 2018.

Among the bombshell allegations, Combs purportedly filmed forced sexual encounters of Cassie with male prostitutes for his pleasure. He also allegedly drugged and beat the model on multiple occasions, allegedly resulting in memory loss, lawyers for Cassie said.

The suit also alleges that Cassie was a victim of sex trafficking.

In another instance, the suit says that Diddy forced his way into the home of Cassie towards the end of their relationship and raped her.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement.

According to Cassie’s lawyers, Combs allegedly offered millions to prevent the lawsuit’s filing. Combs, 54, ‘vehemently denies’ the allegations, the newspaper reports.