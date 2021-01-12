Deon Taylor is the director of the new mystery-thriller “Fatale” starring Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy.
Taylor is a long time pal of the Morning News and one of Northwest Indiana’s very own, growing up in Gary and watching WGN and our legendary Bozo Show as a kid.
His Chicago-area roots were showing when he chatted via Zoom with Dean Richards.
Did Bozo and Cookie inspire the new thriller ‘Fatale?’ Director shares love of WGN
