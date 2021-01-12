Did Bozo and Cookie inspire the new thriller ‘Fatale?’ Director shares love of WGN

Carey Mulligan is very likely to win Best Actress at the Oscars this year.

She is amazing in the new movie, "Promising Young Woman.” The movie is a revenge-thriller-black comedy about a someone who's out to avenge all of the woman who had too much to drink and taken advantage of by creeps in bars.

She spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards about the film in a recent Zoom chat.

"Promising Young Woman" begins streaming on Amazon Prime, iTunes or wherever you purchase digital content.