CHICAGO — Sunday was the official opening night for the new musical “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The show is making it’s pre-Broadway debut in Chicago. It is based on the hit novel and movie about the ruthless world of high fashion and a naive assistant trying to stay afloat.

The creative team for the show is headed by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, and Chicago’s very own Anna D. Shapiro, former artistic director of Steppenwolf Theater, now guiding the project.

The show runs in a limited five-week engagement from July 19 through August 21 at the James M. Nederlander Theater before it goes to New York.