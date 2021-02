CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards spoke to the stars of the new survival drama “Land.”

“Land” is directed by Robin Wright who is joined by Oscar nominee, Demián Bichir, who becomes a woman’s only contact when she escapes her life, and every modern convenience, to a remote cabin in Wyoming.

In a Zoom chat last week, Bichir talked about shooting in such a beautiful place that at times was not such a great workplace.

“Land” is now in select theatres.