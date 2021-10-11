DeKalb’s very own Cindy Crawford talks recreation of her famous 90s Pepsi commercial

CHICAGO — A DeKalb-native and one of the world’s biggest supermodel’s was in Chicago over the weekend.

Cindy Crawford, know for fashion, modeling, acting and lots of business enterprises — among them her infamous 1992 Super Bowl Pepsi Commercial was in Bridgeport Saturday night.

Her image in that commercial was recreated by Photographer David Yarrow to raise money for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisc. — where Cindy’s late brother was treated for Leukemia.

Cindy talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about her roots — and the roots of her famous commercial.

