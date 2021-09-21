‘Dear Evan Hansen’ actor talks new movie remade from Broadway hit



CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List A-List interview for today, the star of the Tony Award winning Broadway smash “Dear Evan Hansen.”



Ben Platt also won a Tony Award for his performance loner high schooler longing to be seen and heard by family and fellow students amidst the cruelty of the social media age.



This powerful stage production now has been made for the movie screen with Platt reprising his award-winning role.



On a Zoom chat with Platt, WGN’s Dean Richards talked about returning to Evan Hansen.

The movie version of “Dear Evan Hansen” opens on Friday.