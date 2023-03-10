CHICAGO – It’s one of the Windy City’s favorite weekends as many don the green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day!

While March 17 is still a week away, Chicago will celebrate this weekend with a few events on both sides of town along with the loop.

Naturally, the festivities were featured in the “Weekender” from Dean Richards on the WGN Morning News on Friday.

Along with featuring a few parades and the dyeing of the Chicago River downtown, he also took a look at a few shows going on in the area, including a concert by Gaelic Storm, the return of “Annie,” Janeane Garofalo’s show in Wicker Park, and more

You can see “Dean’s Weekender” from March 10’s show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!