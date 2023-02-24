CHICAGO – The last weekend of February features a number of performances across Chicagoland on the stage and screen that you can check out over the next three days.

Four-time Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy Award winner Mark Anthony is performing at Allstate Arena on Friday while Muse makes a stop at the United Center on Saturday.

Dean Richards featured these shows along with others in his “Weekender” on Friday’s WGN Morning News. He also talked about other shows going on in the area, including “Cats,” Joffrey Ballet’s “Anna Karenina,” Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, and more.

You can see this edition of “Dean’s Weekender” from the February 24 show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!