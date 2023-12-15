WGN’s Dean Richards previews events happening in and around Chicago this weekend.

The weekend is packed with holiday-themed activities, including Manheim Steamroller at the Rosemont Theatre, Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Merry, Merry Chicago” performance at Symphony Center, “Hip Hop Nutcracker” at Cadillac Palace Theatre and the Music Box Theatre’s annual Christmas doubleheader feature/sing-along of “It’s A Wonderful Like” and “White Christmas.”

Comedy offerings, meanwhile, include Margaret Cho at The Vic and Steve Byrne at Improv.

