WGN’s Dean Richards previews events happening in and around Chicago this weekend.
Holiday-themed happenings include Johnny Mathis’s “Sounds of Christmas,” Chicago’s own Jane Lynch and The Office’s Kate Flannery with “A Swingin’ Little Christmas,” jazz icon Dave Koz, “It’s A Wonderful Life” at American Blues Theater, comedian Jo Koy and more.
