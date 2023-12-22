WGN’s Dean Richards previews events happening in and around Chicago for the Christmas weekend.

Holiday-themed productions, of course, pack the scene. Those include the American Blues Theatre’s 21st annual production of “It’s A Wonderful Life,” Cadillac Palace Theatre’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Goodman Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” and two versions of “The Nutcracker,” a jazz production at the Auditorium Theatre called “Sugar Hill: Ellington Strayhorn Nutcracker” and Joffrey Ballet’s production at Lyric Opera House.

Additionally, “Boop: The Betty Boop Musical” wraps up its run in Chicago on Sunday at the CIBC Theatre before going to Broadway next year.

