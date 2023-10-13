CHICAGO — It’s going to be a rainy, cool fall weekend in the Chicago area, so its expected that many will be indoors over the next three days.

The good news is that there are a number of activities for people to check out and stay dry.

Dean Richards had a number of those events in his “Weekender” on Friday’s WGN Morning News.

He featured concerts by Phish, The Temptations & The Four Tops, Legends of Hip Hop, Gladys Knight, The Zombies, performances of “A Wonderful World,” “Lucha Teotl,” comedy shows by Jon Lovitz, Gina Brillon, along with three fall festivals.

Dean also took a look at a few other events going on in the area as well, and you can see that by watching the full “Weekender” from the October 13 morning news in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!