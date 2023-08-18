CHICAGO — If you keep your eyes on the sky around downtown Chicago this weekend, you’ll have quite a show.

Even if you don’t you’ll probably hear the roar of the planes buzzing the buildings and the lakefront on Saturday and Sunday.

The Chicago Air and Water show is back for 2023, running both days from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the downtown area. Like every year, it will feature a number of aircraft performing tricks for people with North Avenue Beach being the focal point of the event.

Dean Richards talked about that in his “Weekender” on Friday’s WGN Morning News as he previewed the events for the upcoming few days.

He looked at concerts going on this weekend, which include Kenny Loggins, Chance The Rapper, ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Jeff Goldblum & Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. We also previewed performances in the theatre like “Next to Normal,” and “No Man’s Land.”

We also previewed a few fests going on this August weekend, including Chicago Ribfest & Taylor Street Little Italy Festa.

You can see Dean’s full “Weekender” from the August 18 morning news in the video above.

