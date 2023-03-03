CHICAGO – It’s a busy weekend for events as March gets underway, and it includes a pair of artists reuniting in Chicago this weekend.

Ashanti and Ja Rule are turning back the clock to the early 2000s as they reunite for a tour stop at the Chicago Theatre on Saturday evening, and that lead’s off this week’s “Dean’s Weekender” from Dean Richards.

He featured that concert along with Elle King’s stop at the Salt Shed, Crash Test Dummies at City Winery, Grupo Frontera at the Aragon Ballroom, and others in the area the next three days.

We also took a look at the new musical “1776” at the CIBC Theatre along with the “World of Wheels” show in Rosemont and WGN sports anchor Pat Tomasulo’s comedy show.

You can see all of these events in “Dean’s Weekend” from the March 3 WGN Morning News in the video.

