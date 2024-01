WGN’s Dean Richards highlights this weekend’s Chicagoland entertainment options in his latest Weekender, including an Elvis Tribute Spectacular at Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Ind., to honor what would’ve been the King’s 89th birthday, Tony Award-winning musicals, stand-up comedy and more.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!