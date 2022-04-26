AURORA, Ill. — The theater scene in the city and suburbs is as busy as ever and that includes all the 80s rock blasting from the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.



The music of Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Quiet Riot, Poison and many more of your head banging favorites from your youth first hit the Broadway stage in 2009. “Rock of Ages” was nominated for five Tony Awards and was turned into a movie in 2012.



Now “Rock of Ages” is in Aurora cranking out the hits and telling the story of a small town girl with Hollywood dreams who happens into the famous Bourbon Room on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip where she meets a rock and roll wannabe also chasing his dreams.



The show weaves in hit after hit while telling the story with the Paramount’s usual attention to detail and holding nothing back with its lavish production, talented cast and five-piece rock band performing on stage with the actors.



WGN’s Dean Richards is recommending “Rock of Ages.” The big hair and all the nostalgia is running through May 28.

Tickets are availble at the Paramount Theatre.



