Lady Gaga says she learned everything she could to play Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’



CHICAGO — Lady Gaga spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards for today’s Dean’s List/A-List interview. The actress and singer picked up the only Golden Globe nomination for the movie “House of Gucci.”

The actress also picked up a nomination for a Critics Choice Award for her portrayal as Patrizia Reggiani, a diabolical member of the famous, dysfunctional fashion family.

Gaga is no stranger to acting honors. The same thing happened when she starred in 2018’s “A Star Is Born” with Bradley Cooper.

In a special one-on-one interview with Dean, she compared the two high-profile roles. She said she learned as much as she could about the infamous member of the Gucci family.

Gaga is rising high right now with her new duets album with Tony Bennett, a TV special with Bennett, his final performance, and also her Las Vegas residency that Dean was able to attend in October.

“House of Gucci” is in theaters now.