CHICAGO — Over the past few months, he’s been in Chicago recovering from a medical emergency that occurred late this spring.

Now Jamie Foxx is getting back on his feet, and even made his first appearance in public earlier in July, and his latest movie is set to be released on Netflix on Friday.

That’s “They Cloned Tyrone” – a science fiction comedy-mystery that Foxx also produced along with playing the role of Slick Charles. It’s his second film of the year for the actor, who also starred in the action thriller “God Is A Bullett” which was released on June 23.

Foxx’s latest work was featured in this week’s “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News as Dean Richards looked at the releases on streaming services this week.

He also took a look at “Justified: City Primeval,” season 3 of “Sweet Magnolias,” season 2 of “Almost Paradise,” the “Underrated” and “I Wanna Rock” documentaries, and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “Dean’s Home Video” from the July 19 show in the video above.

