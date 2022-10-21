CHICAGO – Carrie Underwood and Gladys Knight will be taking the stage in the Windy City along with The Millennium Tour, Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp.

Plus the movies “Black Adam” and “Ticket to Paradise” are set to be released in theatres on Friday.

Dean Richards has a preview of the concerts and a review of the movies in this week’s edition of “Dean’s Weekender” on WGN Morning News on October 21st.

You can watch the full segment in the video above.

