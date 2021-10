CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday filed a complaint against the police union as the deadline for City of Chicago workers to submit their vaccination status approaches. The Fraternal Order of Police president has been outspoken against the mandate and has encouraged officers not to comply.

Lightfoot issued a statement saying the city's law department filed a complaint for injunctive relief against the FOP and FOP President John Catanzara for "engaging in, supporting, and encouraging a work stoppage or strike."