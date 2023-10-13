CHICAGO — It’s a show that’s done so well across the country that it’s now become a movie.

Like everything else involving Taylor Swift, many are doing what they can to catch a glimpse of “The Eras Tour” on the big screen.

A concert film named after the performers immensely popular 2023 series of shows is now being shown in AMC Theatres across the countries, including a Chicago premiere on Thursday.

Naturally, Dean Richards took some time to review this latest offering from Smith on his weekly review segment on Friday’s WGN Morning News. He also shared some of the thoughts of those who watched the film during a showing in Chicago.

You can see what he thinks of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie from the October 13 show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!