Dean’s reviews + picks for movies to watch from home this weekend

As nearly every live theater and music venue has shut down following Gov. JB Pritzker's event ban, WGN's Dean Richards reviews three new movies released in theaters this weekend — plus he recommends things to watch from the safety of your own home.

Dean's picks for movies to watch from home this weekend are:

The Descent" (Amazon Prime)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" (Disney+)

"Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" (Netflix)

" Spenser Confidential " (Netflix)

" "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (Netflix)

"Ugly Delicious" (Netflix)