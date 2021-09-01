Dean’s Reviews: Nothing held back during ‘Kinky Boots’



CHICAGO — After over a year of COVID-19 dormancy, the performances, staging and colorful costumes came back strong in the Tony Award winning musical “Kinky Boots” on the Paramount Aurora stage.

“Kinky Boots” about an out-of-date shoe factory in England about to go out of business until they get the idea to manufacture specialized footwear for drag queens. It’s a story about the shoes but also about choosing to be true to yourself.

Devin Desantis and Michael Wordly are great in the lead roles of Charlie and Lola — more than bringing all the excitement and emotion to this multi-layered show.

And as usual, the paramount holds nothing back with choreography, sight and sound for the audiences all of whom had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result at the door before they could get in. Same with cast, crew, ticket takers and all employees. That’s part of the new normal in theaters that are beginning to open.

The Paramount Theatre also requires mask wearing at all times. Beverages are served at the concessions, but not food.

While seating is not socially distanced, the CDC recommended vaccination requirement and masking made it feel safe.



“Kinky Boots” at the Paramount will be playing through October 17.