CHICAGO — For the second time in 2023, director and screenwriter Guy Ritchie is releasing a film, this time tackling one of the subjects in the war in Afghanistan.

“The Covenant” stars Jake Gyllenhaal as U.S. Army sergeant John Kinley, who returns to the country to rescue an Afghan interpreter who saved his life years before.

After talking with both Guy & Jake earlier this week in “Dean’s A-List Interview,” Dean Richards reviewed the film as part of “Dean’s Reviews” this week.

He also took a look at the latest installment in the “Evil Dead” film series – “Evil Dead Rise” – as he gives his thoughts on the supernatural horror film.

You can watch both of these reviews from Dean from April 21’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

