CHICAGO – Friday is the release of the latest movie in the “Creed” series and the latest in the line of “Rocky” movies that date back to the 1970s.

Michael B. Jordan is back as Adonis Creed for “Creed III” as the actor also took on the role of directing the film as well. Jonathan Majors joins the film series as he plays Damian Anderson, a childhood friend of Adonis who is hoping to make a name for himself in boxing.

After featuring both actors in his “Dean’s A-List Interview” earlier this week, Dean Richards had his review of “Creed III” on the WGN Morning News on Friday.

You can see what he has to say about this film in “Dean’s Reviews” from the March 3 show in the video above.

