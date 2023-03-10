CHICAGO – Woody Harrelson is back in another major motion picture while another film in the “Scream” series is ready to hit the big screen.

“Champions,” which was featured on WGN Morning News this week, features the veteran actor playing the role of a coach who has to do community service by leading a basketball team of players with intellectual disabilities.

“Scream VI” catches up with a few survivors of the Woodsboro “Ghostface” killings as they try to start over in New York City.

Dean Richards had his review of both of these films on Friday’s WGN Morning News as he gave viewers his thoughts on these Friday releases. He also recapped his picks for the 2023 Oscars, which he revealed on Thursday.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Reviews” from the March 10 show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!