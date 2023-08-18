CHICAGO — Another superhero film based on a DC Comics character along with a comedy with a few prominent voice-over characters are set to be released this weekend.

“Blue Beetle” is being released on Friday as this film focuses on the Mexican-American superhero, who is portrayed by Xolo Maridueña, that was first introduced in 2006.

“Strays” features Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx proving the voices for animals without homes who are trying to get revenge on a former dog owner.

Dean Richards took a look at both of these films and offered up his thoughts during “Dean’s Reviews” on Friday’s WGN Morning News.

You can see how he graded “Blue Beetle” and “Strays” from the August 18 show in the video above.

