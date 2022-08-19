CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”



In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.



Even with a simple script, it’s an effective, no-nonsense thriller and a master class in flawlessly incorporating computer generated scenes with the beauty and danger of South Africa.



It’s a Dean’s List B+.

