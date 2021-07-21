Dean’s Review: Teatro ZinZanni

CHICAGO — Teatro ZinZanni is the perfect show for a return to LIVE theater. Its relaxed, spaced out, theater-in-the-round setting with dinner served and servers and performers entertaining you the moment you step off of the elevator at the Cambria Hotel’s converted ballroom made to look like a Moulin Rouge-like circus tent.

Teatro ZinZanni is the first show to reopen in the theater district downtown after being dark for 16 months. It can only be called pure entertainment with its mix of comedy, music, trapeze acts, acrobatics, brilliant pantomime and amazing singers — all tied together by the great Frank Ferrante as your host, Caesar.

It’s got a Cirque du Soleil style with a touch of burlesque and vaudeville, but all close-up in this intimate spot.

Some of you may have seen the pre-pandemic version of Teatro ZinZanni, but this show has many new elements and is perfect for grown-ups — but also completely family friendly.

I’m highly recommending Teatro ZinZanni at the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph Street.

Check out www.broadwayinchicago.com