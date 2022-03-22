CHICAGO — WGN’s Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards attended the premiere opening of “Good Night, Oscar,” a new play at the Goodman Theatre starring former “Will and Grace” star and three-time Emmy winner, Sean Hayes.

In it, Hayes plays Oscar Levant, a classically trained pianist and actor who was also the darling of the game show and talk show circuit in radio and TV’s early days.

Dean calls it “a must-see.” Watch his full review in the video player above.

“Good Night, Oscar” is at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre thru April 24.