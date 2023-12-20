CHICAGO — If you’re looking for some great theater to take in during the holidays, WGN’s Dean Richards recommends the American Blues Theater’s 21st annual production of the holiday classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!”

The show is a live interactive production that includes a Christmas sing-a-long and holiday music games. The audience even gets milk and cookies.

The brand-new American Blues Theater is located at 5627 N. Lincoln Ave. “It’s A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!” runs through Dec. 31.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!