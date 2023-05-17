CHICAGO — A popular sports comedy from the 1990s is getting a remake in 2023.

“White Men Can’t Jump” features Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow in the roles that were made famous by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in the 1992 film. It’s set to be released Friday on Hulu.

That’s one of a few new movies, shows, and documentaries that are set to be released soon that were featured on “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.

Along with the new version of “White Men Can’t Jump,” Dean Richards featured “High Desert,” “XO, Kitty,” “The Family Stallone” series debut, a documentary from Barack Obama, and more.

You can see this entire version of “Dean’s Home Video” from the May 17 show in the video above.

