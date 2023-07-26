CHICAGO — A movie on the Beanie Baby craze on Apple TV+ along with a fantasy drama series on Netfilx are just a few streaming releases this week.

Dean Richards took a look at “The Beanie Bubble” along with “The Witcher” in this week’s edition of “Dean’s Home Video” on a very warm and humid week in Chicago.

Along with those programs, he also featured “Special Ops: Lioness,” season 11 of “Futurama,” “Twisted Metal,” season 2 of “This Fool,” “The Golden Boy,” and more during the segment.

You can watch the full “Dean’s Home Video” from the July 26 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.