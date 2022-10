CHICAGO – It’s an international best-selling novel that is now been made for the screen by Apple TV.

The debut of “Shantaram” on the streaming service is part of “Dean’s Home Video” this week on WGN Morning News on Wednesday.

Dean Richards also discusses the upcoming release of Season 2 of “Big Shot,” a movie on another character from “Romeo and Juliet,” along with documentaries on the children’s character Barney and NBA guard Jeremy Lin.

