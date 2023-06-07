CHICAGO — It’s the final season of a hit high school comedy on Netflix along with the debut of a psychological thriller on Apple TV+.

There’s even the story of a certain kind of chips and a documentary of one of the most famous figures of the last 50 years coming out this week.

Dean Richards featured those along with other streaming releases this week on “Dean’s Home Video” on the WGN Morning News on Wednesday.

He featured “Never Have I Ever,” “The Crowded Room,” along with season 2 of “Joe Pickett,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Arnold,” and more.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from June 7’s show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!