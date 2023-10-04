CHICAGO — The second season of the latest television series featuring a Marvel character is due out at the beginning of October.

“Loki” on Disney+ will begin streaming on Thursday with six episodes being released from then through November 9.

That was one of the releases that was featured on this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News. Dean Richards took a look at the new season of “Loki” as the month of October begins.

He also previewed the release of season 2 of “Our Flag Means Death,” “Everything Now,” “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines,” “Monster High 2,” “Beckham,” “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” and more on the WGN Morning News on December 4.