CHICAGO — The latest installment of the “Indiana Jones” series is now available for fans of the series to watch at home.

Among the releases on streaming services this week is “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which was released on Prime Video & Apple TV. This comes not long after its theatrical release on June 30.

Dean Richards featured this film among the releases on streaming services in his “Dean’s Home Video” segment on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.

Along with this “Indiana Jones” movie, he also previewed “One Piece,” season 14 of “Archer,” “Hypnotic,” “Choose Love,” “Telemarketers,” and more during show.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from the August 30 show in the video above.

