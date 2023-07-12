CHICAGO — A new miniseries from Steven Soderbergh along with a new spinoff of a 2018 hit are among the series that are being released on home video this week.

“Full Circle” is due out Thursday on Max and centers around a botched kidnapping. Meanwhile “Bird Box Barcelona” arrives five years after Sandra Bullock’s very popular “Bird Box” and is set to be released on Netflix on Friday.

Both of these films were featured in “Dean’s Home Video” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday as Dean Richards takes a look at what’s streaming for the first time this week.

He also spotlighted season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” season 2 of “The Afterparty,” “Quarterback,” and Imagine Dragon’s Las Vegas concert, and more.

