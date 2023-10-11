CHICAGO — One of the most popular sitcoms from the 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s is making its return nearly 20 years later.

Kelsey Grammer is returning for a reboot of “Frasier” that’s set to be released on Paramount+ on Thursday with a ten-episode season with the actor reprising the role of Dr. Frasier Crane.

The return of that sitcom was the highlight of this week’s “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News as Dean Richards took a look at the releases on streaming services this week.

He also took a look at “Goosebumps,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “The Burial,” and more during the segment.

You can watch this episode of “Dean’s Home Video” from the October 11 morning news in the video above.

