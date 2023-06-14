CHICAGO — As a new season of the latest in the “Star Trek” series begins, another show on Netflix is entering its sixth season while a 1997 film is being adapted into a miniseries on Hulu.

These are just a few of the streaming options that were spotlighted “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News. Dean Richards previewed season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” season six of “Black Mirror,” and “The Full Monty.”

Along with those programs, he also discussed “Pretty Freekin Scary,” “Extraction 2,” “Jagged Mind,” a documentary on Stan Lee, and more.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from June 14’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

