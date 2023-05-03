CHICAGO — A popular show on Netflix is now getting it’s own prequel that’s focused on one of its characters.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is focused on her rise to power and prominence in London’s Regency Era and is set to debut on Thursday.

That was one of a few new streaming options that are set to be released this week and were featured in “Dean’s Home Video” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday.

Along with this show, he also took a look at a documentary on King Charles, “Bupkis,” “White House Plumbers,” “Silo,” and more.

You can see the full “Dean’s Home Video” from May 3’s morning news in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.