EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two people were arrested on Thursday after a child was born in a home while the parents were on drugs. Police say the child had not received any medical care and the mother admitted to using drugs while she was pregnant.

Deputies were called Wednesday about a check welfare in the 4500 block of Crestview Drive. The caller said a baby had been born inside a mobile home a few days earlier but had not received any medical care.