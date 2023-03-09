WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards has his predictions for the winners of the 95th annual Oscars:

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything, Everywhere All At Once”

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther, Wakanda Forever”

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything, Everywhere All At Once”

The Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. (CST)

